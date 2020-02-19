|
|
LANGFORD, Judge John S. "Jack" Judge John S. "Jack" Langford, 88, died, surrounded by his family, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 of natural causes at Canterbury Court in Atlanta. Born July 4, 1931 to the late John S. Langford, Sr. and the late Virginia Flynt Langford, Jack graduated from Griffin High School in 1949 and then from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) in 1953. He played varsity football and served as president of the SAE fraternity at Auburn. He served for two years in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Emory University Law School. Jack was in a private law practice with Bryan, Carter, Ansley and Smith until his appointment to the Fulton County State Court in 1964. He then served as Chief Juvenile Court Judge until he was elected to the Fulton County Superior Court, where he served for 38 years, in 1972. Jack's loves of football and jurisprudence were perfectly combined when he served for 13 years as a Southeastern Conference football official. He was also an Eagle Scout and a volunteer scout troop leader for decades. For many years, he led Troop 42 at All Saints' Episcopal Church, where he guided a group of boys from diverse backgrounds in the heart of the city with great success. Jack was also a member of the West End Rotary Club, the Piedmont Driving Club, the Carrie Steele Pitts Home Board of Directors, and the Atlanta Touchdown Club. He was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church and served multiple terms on the vestry. He ran in several Peachtree Road Races and was an Olympic torch bearer in Atlanta in 1996. An avid adventurer, he climbed both Mt. Kilimanjaro and Mt. Rainier. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Margaret Hodgson Ellis, their children, John S. Langford, III (Barbara) of Falls Church, VA, Ellen Langford Hayes (Kevin) and David Langford (Leslie) of Atlanta, his brother, Robert Nathan Langford (Yvonne) of Griffin, and grandchildren, Ellis Langford(Kimberly), Fritz Langford (Mallory), Bill Hayes, Tyler Hayes, Patrick Hayes, Meredith Langford, Margaret Langford and Katherine Langford as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws. In his final act of service, Jack gave his body to the Emory University School of Medicine for research. The family extends sincere gratitude to the team of patient and loving caregivers who tended to Jack in the last months of his life: Gia St. Cyr, Kim Hutchins, Mary Gargannah and Bridget Monye. A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 11 AM, at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Langford Nature Center at the Bert Adams Scout Reservation c/o Atlanta Area Council, Scouts BSA, 1800 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339 or to All Saints' Episcopal Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2020