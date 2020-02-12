|
LARKINS, Jr., John Knox John Knox Larkins, Jr. entered life eternal and into the arms of his Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. He leaves behind his adoring wife of 46 years, Clare, 3 devoted sons and daughters-in-law, Jake and Kerry, McKinley and Megan, Matt and Amanda, 5 beloved grandchildren Knox, Elly, Henry, Isabel, and Linde, dear brothers Gary and Jeff, nieces Stephanie and Lydia, and nephew Bo. He fought a hard and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, with Clare's unending love and support every inch of the way. John was the eldest son of Dot and John K. Larkins, Sr. He was born on July 17, 1951 in Waycross, GA, and was a graduate of Albany High School (1969), Vanderbilt University (B.A. English, 1973), and UGA Law School (J.D., 1976). He and Clare met at Vanderbilt, a true case of "love at first sight" for them both, and were married on Dec. 28, 1973. After practicing law in Athens, GA for ten years, John joined the Atlanta law firm that would eventually be known as Chilivis, Cochran, Larkins, and Bever. John retired from the firm in 2018, but continued his legal research and writing as long as he could. In addition to his great success as an accomplished litigator, he was a legal and historical scholar, but above all, John was a true gentleman. He authored the well-known book, Georgia Contracts: Law and Litigation, which is in its second edition and widely-used today. John wrote numerous historical and legal articles which have been published in various magazines and participated for many years in the UGA Law School Orientation on Professionalism. John led an active church life. He was a former member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church/ Athens, GA, a founding member and Vestryman of St. Stephen's Anglican Catholic Church/ Athens, GA, and member, Vestryman, and Sr. Warden of St. Barnabas Anglican Church/ Dunwoody, GA. He enjoyed engaging in deep philosophical discussions with his many clergy friends. Most importantly, some of his most recently cherished time was spent "talking law" with Jake, sharing his wide and varied love of music with McKinley, and discussing the latest in cars with Matt. A Solemn High Requiem Mass for our beloved John will be celebrated at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Dunwoody, GA, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 AM, with a reception to follow in Harvey Hall. Those wishing to do so may make a memorial donation to the St. Barnabas Church Building Fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020