Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Arlington Memorial Park
Sandy Springs, GA
John Layman Obituary
LAYMAN, John John Harold Layman, Age 88, of Atlanta, GA passed away September 3, 2019. John was born in the Bronx, NYC, and spent most of his formative years on Staten Island. He served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War stationed on Guam. John attended Pace College in Manhattan and studied business. He worked in the tax field, spending the majority of his career with J.C. Penney. After retirement, John stayed active with the JCP Retiree Group, serving as President and Secretary/Treasurer for 14 years. His passions were travel, exercise, community volunteerism, and spending time with family and friends at his lake house on Lake Lanier. John married Carolyn Virginia Seaman in 1958 and they celebrated 61 years of marriage this year. John is survived by his wife; Ginny, his children Bruce (Lisa) and Nancy (Steve) Moseley, and grandchildren Amy, Emily, and Stephen. A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held October 19, at 10:30 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA with a gathering to follow. Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta. www.fischerfuneralcare.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 27, 2019
