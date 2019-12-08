Resources
More Obituaries for John Lovell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lovell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lovell Obituary
LOVELL, III, John P. John Prince (Bud) Lovell, 93, of Atlanta Georgia passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 22, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 14 at Saint Anne's Episcopal Church located at 3098 St Annes Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. Bud was born in Providence, Rhode Island. He married Martha Sue Goddard of Macon Georgia, and worked for Lockheed-Martin Corporation in Marietta, Georgia. He is survived by three children, John Prince, IV (Jay) of Decatur, Joseph Scott of Marietta and Nancy Elisabeth of Lilburn, and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Saint Anne's Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -