LOVELL, III, John P. John Prince (Bud) Lovell, 93, of Atlanta Georgia passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 22, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 14 at Saint Anne's Episcopal Church located at 3098 St Annes Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. Bud was born in Providence, Rhode Island. He married Martha Sue Goddard of Macon Georgia, and worked for Lockheed-Martin Corporation in Marietta, Georgia. He is survived by three children, John Prince, IV (Jay) of Decatur, Joseph Scott of Marietta and Nancy Elisabeth of Lilburn, and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Saint Anne's Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019