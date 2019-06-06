|
MANKO Jr., John Charles John Charles Manko Jr., age 78 of Villa Rica, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. A private memorial will be held by the immediate family. Mr. Manko had been employed by Penn Central Railroad for 15 years and was a U. S. Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his Father, John Charles Manko Sr., Mother, Frances Rosecrans, and Nephew, Joseph Stephen Manko, II. He is survived by his Brother, Steve (Dawn) Manko, Nephews, Earnest William Manko, Tyler Jacob Brady, and Great Nephews, Joseph Stephen Manko III, and Justin Sean Manko. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements (770)435-4467, www.carmichaelcares.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019