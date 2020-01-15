Services
MAURER, John Robert Retired FBI Agent, John Robert Maurer, 94 of Snellville, GA, passed away Jan. 13, 2020. John was preceded in death within a week by his wife of 73 years, Bettye Lois Maurer, and his youngest daughter, Joanne Mueller. He is survived by his two daughters, Barbara Dobson, of Acworth, and Carol Hayman of Marietta; he has seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of John Robert Maurer will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 AM, at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, Snellville, GA. Fr. Cyriac Mattathilanickal will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 17, from 5 PM - 8 PM, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020
