Services
Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home
180 N. Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 461-7641
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home
180 N Jeff Davis Drive
Fayetteville, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
1077 Highway 314
Fayetteville, GA
View Map
Lying in State
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
1077 Highway 314
Fayetteville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McBee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McBee


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MCBEE, John C. "Clint" 74, passed away June 26, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Clint was born on November 14, 1944 to the late John and Mary Jo McBee in Charleston, WV. He grew up in Charleston and attended WV State University. Clint retired in 2006, after 20 years, from the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He is a Veteran of the United States Navy, having served aboard the U.S.S. Canberra in Viet Nam. Clint was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Fayetteville, GA. He is a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Clint was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Zedock McBee. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Giles McBee; sons, Joseph McBee, Doug McBee (Christy), and Marshall Sorrells (Bethany); three grandsons, Caleb McBee (Joanna), Specialist Evan McBee, and Austin McBee; granddaughters, Makenzie Sorrells and Katelyn Sorrells; great- granddaughter, Casey Ramona McBee; brother, Ron McBee of Liberty, MO; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Going Home Celebration will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 1077 Highway 314, Fayetteville, GA 30214, with Rev. Randy Wood and Rev. Ken Rucker officiating. Mr. McBee will lie in state from 1:00-2:00 PM at the church prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Mowell Funeral Home, 180 North Jeff Davis Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, adpaparkinson.org Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home
Download Now