MCBEE, John C. "Clint" 74, passed away June 26, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Clint was born on November 14, 1944 to the late John and Mary Jo McBee in Charleston, WV. He grew up in Charleston and attended WV State University. Clint retired in 2006, after 20 years, from the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He is a Veteran of the United States Navy, having served aboard the U.S.S. Canberra in Viet Nam. Clint was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Fayetteville, GA. He is a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Clint was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Zedock McBee. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Giles McBee; sons, Joseph McBee, Doug McBee (Christy), and Marshall Sorrells (Bethany); three grandsons, Caleb McBee (Joanna), Specialist Evan McBee, and Austin McBee; granddaughters, Makenzie Sorrells and Katelyn Sorrells; great- granddaughter, Casey Ramona McBee; brother, Ron McBee of Liberty, MO; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Going Home Celebration will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 1077 Highway 314, Fayetteville, GA 30214, with Rev. Randy Wood and Rev. Ken Rucker officiating. Mr. McBee will lie in state from 1:00-2:00 PM at the church prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Mowell Funeral Home, 180 North Jeff Davis Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, adpaparkinson.org