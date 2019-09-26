|
|
MCFARLAND, John John Patrick "Pat" McFarland, age 80, passed away on September 23, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Pat was born on February 13, 1939, in Rio de Janeiro, to the late Henry Easton McFarland and Frances Woodside McFarland. He was the principal English Horn player with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for many of his 47 years, until his retirement in 2010. Pat was an adventurous man who loved to travel the world, especially by cruise ship, and spent many years as a dance host on these cruises. He was always planning his next adventure. Pat was previously married to Anna Thibeault, with whom he had two daughters; Kim McFarland of Atlanta and Kerrie (Ron) Free of Carrollton, Georgia. He was preceded in death, in 2016, by his wife, Charlotte Smith Steiner. Pat is also survived by his grandchildren; Ian and Zoe Free, and his step-children and their spouses; Amy Morgan, Robin Parsons, Anne Matthews, Rebecca Parsons Walden and Adrienne Parsons Hagy, Charlotte's grandchildren; Rex Dahlheimer, William and James Matthews, Mary Cyre, Liza and Henry Hagy, as well as by close family friend, Susan Barnett and her son, Austin. Also surviving is the apple of his eye, his puppy Punkin, and friend and caregiver, Lynda Harvey, who kept his life organized and provided companionship during his last few years. Pat is remembered by his goofy humor and his friendly personality. He loved making friends and talking with them, and many visited him during his final illness. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 26, 2019