MELL, John B. John Brooks Mell, age 87, the youngest of four brothers born to Robert and Frances Mell, passed away at his home in Toccoa, GA, September 18, 2019. He was raised in Atlanta, GA. He graduated from Hampden DuBose Academy, Zellwood, FL in 1948. Then to Wheaton College, IL, graduating in 1952. He enlisted and was Commissioned in the United States Coast Guard in 1953. He retired as a Commander in 1973. He married Beverly Hambrick in 1954. They had four children. He owned the Mell Insurance Agency, earning his CPCU and CIC Certificates. He served as President of the GA Association of Professional Agents in 1972. He worked in the insurance field until his retirement in 1995. A man of Christian faith, he was active in church life. He loved volunteer work, especially Christian charities, gardening, avid in recycling, and community service projects wherever he was. Preceded in death was his first wife, Beverly, and son, John Robert Mell. Survived by his wife, Karan, Toccoa, GA. Son David (Ann), Lawrenceville, GA, daughter Connie (Bob), Atlanta, GA, daughter Lynne (Richard), Bellefonte, PA; older brother George, Philadelphia, PA; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; three step-sons. His quiver was full! Well done, good and faithful servant. Ephesians 1: 3 - 8, Phil 1: 21, Matt 7:12 were his life verses. Burial was in Atlanta, GA on Sept 21, 2019 with a Christian Service and Coast Guard Honors. www.csog.com for more of John's life.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2019