STUART, John Michael "Mike" John Michael "Mike" Stuart, age 68, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Budd Terrace-Wesley Woods, a loving and caring nursing facility in Atlanta. He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Feb. 5, 1952 to Jack and Phyllis Stuart (Claiborne). Mike graduated from Lakeside High School in Atlanta and also earned degrees from Presbyterian College, Clinton, SC and Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur. He was employed for many years at Christian Armory Bookstores as well as Barnes and Noble. Mike was an avid reader, a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast and loved all sports - most especially the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. He lived his last years surrounded by his many friends at Budd Terrace where he was loved and cherished for his friendliness and kind, gentle spirit. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister and her husband, Phyllis and Leck Brock, Marietta, his nephew and his wife, Trip and Margaret Brock, Thomasville GA, and his niece, Lindsay Brock, Atlanta, as well as his great nieces, Maggie and McKay Brock, Thomasville. A service in memory of Mike will be held on Monday, March 2 at 1:30 PM, at Budd Terrace with a reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's memory to Budd Terrace - Activities Department, 1833 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30329, Attention: Elizabeth Eakes.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020