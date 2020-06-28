John Mills

MILLS, John M. 5/24/1945- 6/25/2020 Colonel John M. Mills, 75, of Alpharetta, GA, died on Thursday June 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on May 24, 1945 to the late Jesse and Marion Mills. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marion "Mare" Parke Mills, his children John Duhring Mills (Jenifer) and Jean Parke Wahl (Rob), and his grandchildren JohnHenry Parke Mills, Emily Jean Mills, Ashlyn Kallbreier Wahl, Borden Parke Wahl and Colin Mills Wahl, as well as a host of extended family members and friends who loved him. He was preceded in death by his loving son, Bryan Taylor Mills. John graduated from the Georgia Military Academy and Georgia Tech in 1963 and 1967 respectively. He went on to serve his country as a proud member of the Marine Corps. Having served active duty as a fixed wing aviator from 1967 to 1972, he ultimately retired from the Marine Corps Reserves as a Colonel in 1990. John enjoyed a thirty plus year career as a distinguished Delta Pilot including serving as Manager of Domestic Flight Operations and as B-777 Chief Line Check Pilot. After retiring from his role as a pilot in 2005, he went on to serve as part of the Delta pilot acquisition team. He is fondly remembered by his colleagues for his intelligence and humor. He was a great mentor and a true gentleman. John was resident of Atlanta and Alpharetta for most of his life. An active member of the Atlanta Athletic Club since 1981, he was an avid golfer and loving friend. John was also an active member of St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church. For John, family always came first. He enjoyed nothing more than a chaotic house full of his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted husband beyond compare. Between family, career, golf and friends, John squeezed every drop out of his seventy-five years on earth. John will be interred at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in John's name to the Emory Winship Cancer Institute, 1762 Clifton Rd NE Suite 2400, Atlanta, GA 30322, winshipcancer.emory.edu.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.