MONIES, Jr., John Sydney "Jack" On July 5, 2019, John Sidney Monies, Jr., (Jack), beloved brother and uncle, passed away peacefully at age 96 surrounded by family. Jack was born in Birmingham, AL on October 6, 1922 to Beatrice and John Monies. He is survived by his sisters, Bernice Burmaster of Ft. Collins, CO, Gloria Reiley of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Gwendolyn Akers of Jacksonville, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. He retired from Gordy Tire Company after many years and was a Naval veteran of World War 2. He had an extremely good sense of humor and spirit of generosity; a kind and loving man who was always there for friends and family. Donations can be made in his name to Community Hospice of Jacksonville, FL.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 10, 2019