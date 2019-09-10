Resources
More Obituaries for John Monies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Monies Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Monies Jr. Obituary
MONIES, Jr., John Sydney "Jack" On July 5, 2019, John Sidney Monies, Jr., (Jack), beloved brother and uncle, passed away peacefully at age 96 surrounded by family. Jack was born in Birmingham, AL on October 6, 1922 to Beatrice and John Monies. He is survived by his sisters, Bernice Burmaster of Ft. Collins, CO, Gloria Reiley of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Gwendolyn Akers of Jacksonville, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. He retired from Gordy Tire Company after many years and was a Naval veteran of World War 2. He had an extremely good sense of humor and spirit of generosity; a kind and loving man who was always there for friends and family. Donations can be made in his name to Community Hospice of Jacksonville, FL.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.