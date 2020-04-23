Resources
John Moulton Obituary
MOULTON, John Wayne John Wayne Moulton of Conyers, GA passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 after a brief struggle with cancer at the age of 77. Wayne was born December 14, 1942 and raised in Atlanta, GA and Chicago, IL. He attended Emory University and graduated from Emory Law School in 1967. He founded the law firm Moulton, Cavan, Carriere, and Maloof, practicing in Decatur, GA until 1978 when he moved to Conyers, GA. He practiced law in Conyers until his semi-retirement in 2014. He was an Eagle Scout, an aspiring farmer, and a serial entrepreneur. He started several businesses included the Whistle Post Tavern in 2003 with Linda, his wife of 55 years. He is survived by Linda, sons and daughters in law, Chris Moulton, Jeremy and Jennifer Moulton, Eric and Serinda Moulton, sisters, Gayle Meier and Carol Moulton, and grandchildren, Trent, Reece, Maddie, Morgan, Molly, Ruby, Jude, Zeke, Ike and his loyal dog, Dudley.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2020
