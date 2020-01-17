|
MROCZKA, John J. John J. Mroczka, 73, of Canton, GA, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Northside-Cherokee Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Park Place, Pennsylvania on January 29, 1946. He graduated from Mahanoy Area High School and went on to attend Thaddeus Stevens Technology College, where he studied Electrical Engineering. He then received a degree in Economics from Millersville University. He was married to Christine Ann (Rank) Mroczka on Aug. 8, 1970. They were married 49 years. John worked at UPS for 35 years. He enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren, grilling for his tennis teams, and monthly card games. He loved to cheer on his favorite sports teams: Penn State, The Eagles, The Bills and The Phillies. Fond memories were created by treating his family with trips to the beach, Big Canoe, and Disney World. He is remembered for making the best apple pies and continuing the McFee family filling recipe. John is survived by his wife, Christine Mroczka, his son, Christopher (Paige Younkins) Mroczka, his daughter, Elizabeth (Robert) Chaney, his grandchildren, Carys Anna Mroczka Younkins, Russell Raymond Younkins Mroczka, Tatelyn Rose Chaney and Archer John Chaney, his twin brother, Joseph (Christine) Mroczka, his brothers, Frank (Ruth) Mroczka and James Mroczka (companion, Judy), his sister-in-law, Candace (Caleb) Deibert and many cousins, nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Francis Mroczka, his sister, Marie Martinkovic, his brother-in-law, Marty Martinkovic, his granddaughter, Emelyn Rank Chaney, his wife's parents, Alma (McFee) and Raymond Rank and his sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Mroczka and Phyllis Mroczka. Special thanks to John's great friends who supported him on his journey over the last few years, and to the team of nurses and doctors that took care of him. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, at 11 AM, at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, from 10 Am - 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster, P.O. Box 104 Lancaster, PA 17608 (https://bgclanc.org/) and to the (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 17, 2020