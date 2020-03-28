Resources
NEELY, John Graveside Service for Reverend John Wesley Neely, pastor of Temple Grove Baptist Church, will be held March 30, 2020, 1 PM, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, College Park, GA. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 29, from 12 NOON-2 PM, at the church. He leaves to cherish his memories 2 daughters, Nora Johnson and Betty Reeves; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great great-granddaughter, the Temple Grove Baptist Church Family and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 871 Hargie St. SE, Atlanta, GA, at 12 NOON.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2020
