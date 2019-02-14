Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 963-2411
NICHOLSON, John Emory John Emory Nicholson, 48, died February 11, 2019, at his home in Suwanee, Georgia. He is survived by his loving wife, Jodi and his four children; Taylor, Jack, Bailey and Sam. John was born on June 8, 1970 in Atlanta, Georgia to Herbert and Jean Nicholson. He attended the University of Georgia where he met his wife Jodi and graduated with a degree in Biology. He was an avid learner, and had a passion for flying. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs and had a wicked sense of humor. His interests included kayaking, hiking, camping with his children and travel. John was a much beloved friend. A memorial service honoring the life of John will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5pm-7pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please donate to: https://www.crisistextline.org/donate/ Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2019
