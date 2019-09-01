|
|
O'CONNOR, Jr., John Joseph "Jack" John Joseph O'Connor Jr. died on August 25, 2019 to attain his eternal peace with Our Lord Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. and Mrs. John J. O'Connor Sr. and six first cousins including Mary Flannery O'Connor. "Jack" was born on August 9, 1927 in Savannah, Georgia. At age 17, Jack left school after his junior year to join the Marines. He spent most of his four years in service on Guam. Though he never received a high school diploma, he graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology in 1953 as an Industrial Engineer. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and on the swim team. Jack worked for Armstrong World Industries for 35 years. He married Joan Lavell on December 26, 1955 while living in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Joan and sister Helen O'Connor Brannon and two children Carolyn Malone and John O'Connor III of whom he was very proud and six wonderful grandchildren Patrick Malone, Jonathan Malone, Stephen Malone, Emily O'Connor Madsen, John O'Connor IV, Harry O'Connor and three great grandchildren Connor Malone, Graham Malone and Ellison Malone. Jack was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church where he was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and active with the Siena Seniors. The family will receive friends at St. Catherine of Siena Church at 10 AM, have the rosary at 10:45 AM and the funeral Mass at 11 AM on Sept. 5. Interment will follow the service at 2 PM at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made, in memory of Jack, to the St. Catherine of Siena Building Campaign 1618 Ben King Rd., Kennesaw, Georgia 30144.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019