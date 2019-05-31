|
OGUNDIPE, Dr. John O. Celebration of Life Services for Dr. John O. Ogundipe will be held at 11 AM on Saturday June 1, 2019 Harvest International Ministry 7086 Tara Blvd. Jonesboro, GA. 30236 Pastor Rob Jones officiating. Interment: Sherwood Cemetery. Public Viewing TODAY from 12-8 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories, Wife, Rosalind, three children, Jasmine, Raymond, Victoria and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. (770) 907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2019