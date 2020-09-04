1/1
John Payne
1942 - 2020
PAYNE, John Nicholson John Nicholson Payne died August 26, 2020 in his home in Puyallup, WA after a courageous battle against Alzheimer's disease. He was 77 years old. John was born in Jacksonville, FL on August 29, 1942 to Gertrude Nicholson Payne and Hubert Newton Payne, Jr. John lived most of his younger years in Decatur, GA. After graduation from Decatur High, John attended Georgia Tech, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He obtained a Masters in Theology and completed a 1-year chaplaincy program through Columbia Theological Seminary. In 1990, he graduated from the University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS with a PhD in Counseling Psychology. He was the pastor of several churches in Mississippi and Idaho. After retiring from the ministry, he continued to serve as a Chaplain for Ministry to the Aged in Boise, ID. The family will conduct memorial and graveside services in September. A website has been established for celebrating John's life at www.celebratejohnpayne.com. Details of the memorial and graveside services can be found on the website. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Wyakin Foundation, and Ministry to the Aged (Boise, ID).

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 4, 2020.
