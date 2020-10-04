1/
John Peterken
{ "" }
PETERKEN, John


John P. Peterken, age 90, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1930 in Sheffield, England.He grew up during the war years of England. After university, he joined the Royal Air Force where he flew Jet Vampires. He lived and worked in London for eleven years then immigrated to the United States in 1968. He lived in Manhattan and Baskin Ridge, New Jersey. In 1979, he joined Simmons Bedding Company. He moved to Atlanta in 1983 to become the Marketing Director of Europe for Simmons. In 1992, he became Vice President International, a position he held until his retirement in December of 1999. He was a lover of crossword puzzles, Macallan Scotch Whisky, and Kit Kat bars. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Faye Peterken; sons Miles Peterken and Neil Peterken; granddaughters, Riley, Reese, and Ren Peterken; stepdaughter Terri Israel; stepson Scott Israel (Laura) and stepgrandchildren, Zach and Maddie Israel. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family ceremony.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2020.
