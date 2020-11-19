1/
John Poe
2003 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POE, II, John William

It is with great sadness that we announce that John William Poe II, a loving son, brother, and uncle, passed away on November 14, 2020. He was 16 years old and was a sophomore at Decatur High School in Decatur, GA. John was born on December 12, 2003 in Columbus, OH.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory in Decatur.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Nicole Hart. He is survived by his father, John William Poe, Sr. of Decatur; brothers, Jason Poe (Aaryn Jones) of Decatur, Joshua Poe of Lakewood, WA, Jacob Poe of Decatur, and Tony Hart of Columbus, OH; and sisters, Kimberly Hart and Brittany Hart of Columbus, OH.

John loved playing games, riding his bike, hanging out with friends and camping. John would light up a room with his smile and could carry on a meaningful conversation with anyone who would talk to him. John was a pleasure to his teachers and expressed his emotions in moving ways through written words including poems and essays. John also had a natural curiosity for the world and was always determined to figure out how things work. John had an open mind and the most loving heart. John wanted to be a comedian when he grew up so that he could share his joy and create laughter in the world.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved