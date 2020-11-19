POE, II, John William



It is with great sadness that we announce that John William Poe II, a loving son, brother, and uncle, passed away on November 14, 2020. He was 16 years old and was a sophomore at Decatur High School in Decatur, GA. John was born on December 12, 2003 in Columbus, OH.



Visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory in Decatur.



John was preceded in death by his mother, Nicole Hart. He is survived by his father, John William Poe, Sr. of Decatur; brothers, Jason Poe (Aaryn Jones) of Decatur, Joshua Poe of Lakewood, WA, Jacob Poe of Decatur, and Tony Hart of Columbus, OH; and sisters, Kimberly Hart and Brittany Hart of Columbus, OH.



John loved playing games, riding his bike, hanging out with friends and camping. John would light up a room with his smile and could carry on a meaningful conversation with anyone who would talk to him. John was a pleasure to his teachers and expressed his emotions in moving ways through written words including poems and essays. John also had a natural curiosity for the world and was always determined to figure out how things work. John had an open mind and the most loving heart. John wanted to be a comedian when he grew up so that he could share his joy and create laughter in the world.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store