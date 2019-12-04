|
ROBINS, John Wesley John Wesley Robins, age 80, of Lithonia, GA, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. He was born in Springfield, MO, to Rev. Joe D. Robins and Crystal Harrison Robins. He received his bachelors degree from Vanderbilt and later his masters from Georgia State. John served his country honorably in the United States Army as a Military Intelligence Specialist. He served as Administrative Assistant to the Mayor and City Council of Lithonia and later became the mayor. John worked for the State of Georgia during the administrations of governors Lester Maddox and Jimmy Carter and retired from the Atlanta Journal and Constitution in 2004, where he was the office manager of the Gwinnett Bureau. He was a member of Rockdale Retired Educators Association and the First Baptist Church of Lithonia. Predeceased by his parents; sisters, Fanny Jo Robbins and Patricia LaRue Robins; several half-brothers and sisters. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Eleanor Rankin Robins; nieces, Jan Alderson and her husband, Lyle, of Missouri, Terri Wray and her husband, David, of Virginia, Chaitanya Nolan of Florida; nephew, John Kelley and his wife, Paula, of Georgia; great-nieces and nephews, including, Aaron and Mary of Missouri, Nooriel, Katie, and Adam of Florida, and Paulina Epperson of Georgia. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM, on Friday, Dec. 6, in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Lindsay officiating. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral. The interment service will be held at New Silver Brook Cemetery, Anderson, South Carolina at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or First Baptist Church of Lithonia, P.O. Box 378, Lithonia, GA 30058.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019