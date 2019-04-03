SALVADORI, John W. John W. Salvadori, 83, of Brookhaven, GA passed away on March 22, 2019. John was born in West Blocton, Alabama on July 26, 1935. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Air Force. He worked as a barber and with his wife, Mary, opened Continental Styles Incorporated Hair Salon, which they operated for 51 years. John loved cutting men's hair and loved his clients, many of whom became good friends. He enjoyed cooking, wine and beer, hunting, opera music and all sports, especially UGA and Alabama football. But above all, he loved his wife, Mary and his family dearly. John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Salvadori; sons, Randy McIntyre, Greg McIntyre, David Salvadori; daughter, Kim Badan (Eseed); grandson, Tannous Badan; sister, Augustine West and her family. A gathering of friends will be held to enjoy the music John loved, share memories of John and reminisce with family and friends. Please join us on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to Homestead Hospice, 10888 Crabapple Rd, Roswell, Georgia 30075 and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Boulevard SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary