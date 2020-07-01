John Sanders
1927 - 2020
SANDERS, John Robert "Johnny" Mr. John Robert "Johnny" Sanders, age 92, passed away on May 31, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Susan. Johnny was born on November 4, 1927 in Buchanan, GA to the late Homer Sanders and Grace Edwards Sanders. He retired from the Ford Motor Company followed by many happy years with his wife Doris and his family at their home on Lake Wedowee. In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Hurst Sanders, his daughter, Nancy Sanders and several siblings. Survivors include his daughter Susan Pierce, grandchildren, Steve Thifault, Jeremy Thifault, Rocky Sanders, Tyler Sanders, Erica Palomera their spouses and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. A private family memorial will be held on Lake Wedowee at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.higginslagrangechapel.com. Higgins LaGrange Chapel, 706-884-7117.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 1, 2020.
