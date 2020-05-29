SIMMONS, Jr., John Wright John Wright Simmons Jr., age 68, of Forest Park passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2020. A private service was held on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1951 and is a graduate of Forest Park High School. John was a devoted father, grandfather, prankster and wonderful person to know in life. He was a humble man and a hard worker. He enjoyed his job at the Clayton County courthouse and had previously worked for Carey Limousine for many years. He loved his family and would help anyone who needed it even if he himself did not have the means to do so. His quick wit and jokes made him ever ready to bring a smile to your face. John did not leave footprints in the sand but pathways for others to follow. Those who had the pleasure of knowing him were truly lucky. He is survived by his mother, Agnes Martin of Forest Park, children Tracy Johnson(Chris) of Snellville, Daniel Simmons (Kami) of Townsend, MT, Jenny Simmons (Erica) of Plaistow, NH, siblings Beverly Martin, of Forest Park, Matt Simmons (Donna) of Griffin, Marty Simmons (Gladys) of Clarkesville, 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his fathers John Simmons, John Martin and his sister Nancy Fisher.