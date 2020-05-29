John Simmons Jr.
1951 - 2020
SIMMONS, Jr., John Wright John Wright Simmons Jr., age 68, of Forest Park passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2020. A private service was held on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1951 and is a graduate of Forest Park High School. John was a devoted father, grandfather, prankster and wonderful person to know in life. He was a humble man and a hard worker. He enjoyed his job at the Clayton County courthouse and had previously worked for Carey Limousine for many years. He loved his family and would help anyone who needed it even if he himself did not have the means to do so. His quick wit and jokes made him ever ready to bring a smile to your face. John did not leave footprints in the sand but pathways for others to follow. Those who had the pleasure of knowing him were truly lucky. He is survived by his mother, Agnes Martin of Forest Park, children Tracy Johnson(Chris) of Snellville, Daniel Simmons (Kami) of Townsend, MT, Jenny Simmons (Erica) of Plaistow, NH, siblings Beverly Martin, of Forest Park, Matt Simmons (Donna) of Griffin, Marty Simmons (Gladys) of Clarkesville, 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his fathers John Simmons, John Martin and his sister Nancy Fisher.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
MAY
28
Service
01:00 PM
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
6362 South Lee St.
Morrow, GA 30260
770-961-2828
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Simmons in our courtroom occasionally, and he was such a precious man. He was always a joy to talk to, and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time. ~ Matthew 5:4 ~
Kelly Crenshaw
Coworker
May 28, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to family and friends of John. I am thankful for your help with our 50th class reunion. Glad to have known you all of these years. RIP John.
Harry Earls
Classmate
May 28, 2020
I worked with Mr. Simmons at Kmart on Old National Hwy. We shared many laughs at work with him. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Susan Nix
Friend
May 27, 2020
John was very special to all of us on the 4th Floor. Judge Macks team will truly miss him. Praying for all of his family.
Melissa Eastin
Coworker
May 27, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May John's kind spirit be passed on through his children and grandchildren.
Susan England
Classmate
May 27, 2020
John will be greatly missed. Prayers for the family.
Ashley Hammerstone
Coworker
May 26, 2020
My heart breaks to know that Mr. Simmons has passed but I know heaven is waiting to receive him. Mr. Simmons greeted me most mornings on my way into the Courthouse and it was the perfect start to the day to see his warm smile, share a joke or a laugh and to bring him chik fil a chicken sandwiches on Fridays. Mr. Simmons was a kind, generous, good hearted soul and he will definitely be missed. My family and I send our condolences to all those who love Mr. Simmons and we pray that God comforts you in this time of sorrow.

Judge Tammi Long Hayward and family

Tammi Hayward
Coworker
May 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Hoping your stories and memories bring smiles and laughter. He sounds like a fun guy.
Shawna Kelley
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
Your smile and humor will be missed in the mornings. You helped make each work day have a good start. Thank you.
Linda Cowen
Coworker
May 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during to time!
Terri and Ron Rogers
Friend
May 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. John was a good friend and he will be missed by many. Prayers for all of the family during this difficult time.
Wayne Copeland
Friend
