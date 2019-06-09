SIMPSON, John Preston "Jack" John Preston "Jack" Simpson, 99, went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019. He was the son of John and Annie Simpson, and brother of Helen Callaway of Atlanta. Jack served his country in both World War II and the Korean conflict. As an Officer on the USS Plunkett and the USS Morrison , he served in both the Atlantic and the Pacific fleets. Jack was a highly decorated officer and served as the Executive Officer, second in command, on the USS Morrison until it was sunk off the coast of Japan near Okinawa by Kamikaze planes. After returning from military duty, he graduated from Georgia State University and entered into business. He was a recognized business leader in Atlanta, actively buying and selling businesses and investing in real estate. Jack served his church, Peachtree Christian, for over 70 years as Deacon, Treasurer, Elder, Trustee, and Trustee Emeritus. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 76 years, Peggy Pair Simpson. In addition to his wife, Peggy, he is survived by his daughter, Gay Baldasare, her husband, Frank; daughter, Bonnie Reavis, her husband, Bob; son, Tim Simpson; daughter, Sunny Barr and her husband Dennis; 8 grand children and 11 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Peachtree Christian Church, 1580 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta in the gathering space at 10 am followed by the Memorial Service in the sanctuary at 11am. Interment at Westview Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peachtree Christian Heritage Fund or . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 9 to June 10, 2019