Before graduating high school in the late 1950s John Smith was breaking news stories and providing photographs for Nashville newspapers and television stations.
His first love was the 4x5 Speed Graphic camera with a strobe flash made famous by his hero, New York City press photographer Arthur "Weegee" Fellig, known for his telling black-and-white images.
Smith later moved to film and video, spending much of his career as a CBS cameraman, his wife Jan estimating that he shot in over 100 countries, including covering multiple wars and era-defining events such as the Tiananmen Square protests.
John Smith, 80, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Jan. 29 at his home in Nashville, where he and Jan had lived since his 2017 retirement from WSB-TV. He worked for the Atlanta station the last 22 years of his career. A private "Celebration of Life" was held Feb. 8 in Nashville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 11, 2020