SMITH, John John Henry Smith age 90, of Alpharetta, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family and friends who were family on April 3,2020. John was born August 26, 1929 in Pitts, GA to the late Caleb and Caplena Smith. He enlisted in the US Army serving 2 years in Korea. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 Years, Frances Gunter Smith. He served as an active member of First Baptist Church of Alpharetta for 70 yrs. John and Frances attended every service there for some 60 years, never missing an opportunity to worship and serve. He served faithfully as a Sunday School teacher and as an active deacon over 50 years. Along with his wife and parents he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his sister-in laws, Deana Smith, Betty Gunter Thompson and Kate Gunter, his nieces Vicki Gunter Parker, Janice Bradford Shirley and Verla Tucker with numerous other nieces and nephews; friends who were family, Dr Joe and Phyllis Vernon and daughters Janna Vernon, Jenni Vernon Shepherd, Sherri Vernon Armistead, Richard and Cristi Wernick, Tim Worley, Charlene Upshaw Johnson and Sherry Upshaw Christy along with his precious church family at First Baptist Church Alpharetta and faithful caregiver, Irene Gonzalez. A private graveside service will be led by Dr Joe Vernon. A celebration of life will be held at a future time. Those who wish may donate in his memory to the First Baptist Church Alpharetta, 44 Academy Street, Alpharetta GA 30009 or to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home, 9250 Hutchison's Ferry Rd, Palmetto, GA 30268. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020