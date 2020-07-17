1/1
John Snoderly
SNODERLY, John Milton John Milton Snoderly, age 87, of Suwanee, passed away July 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 4 PM, Saturday July 18, 2020 at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Mr. Snoderly was born in Knoxville, TN, played football at the University of Alabama, and had over 40 years of experience in education, including being the inaugural head football coach at Towers High School, principal at Peachtree High School and Area Director with the DeKalb County Board of Education. He is survived by his wife, Donna Snoderly, sons, John Snoderly, Jr., of Hoschton, Mike Snoderly and wife Joren of Grand Prairie, TX, Bill Snoderly and wife Sonya of Suwanee, and Steve Snoderly and wife Valerie of Montgomery, AL, grandchildren, Dallas, Crystal, Katherine, Lauren, Daniel, Davis and Sydney, great-grandchildren, Landon, Payton, Bristol and Sierra, twin sister, Betty Hammill. Online condolences may be sent by visiting: http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service on Saturday at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535. Due to Covid-19, attendance is limited to 50, with face masks and proper distancing required. The service will also be streamed online, see website for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Information for giving online, by phone, mail or email can be found here, https://www.apdaparkinson.org/get-involved/memorial-and-tribute-gifts. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-2535
