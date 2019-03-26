Resources
ST. JOHN, John Daniel Mr. John Daniel St. John, 52, of College Park passed away in Kauai, Hawaii on March 14, 2019. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 12 noon until 6 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in our East Point Chapel at 2968 East Point Street. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 12 noon in our East Point Chapel. Rev. Bruce Black, officiating. Interment Greenwood Cemetery He leaves to cherish his memory 2 daughters, Marissa St. John-Teet and Natalie St. John; father, Henry St. John; brother, Mark St. John; sister; Gwendolyn St. John-Fowler; grandson, Brayden Teet, and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to F.L. Sims Funeral Home, 2968 East Point St., East Point, GA 30344, 770-306-1496.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2019
