Resources
More Obituaries for John STALLINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John STALLINGS


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John STALLINGS Obituary
STALLINGS, John W. John W. Stallings, age 61, of Canton, GA, formerly of Lithonia, GA. Passed away June 21, 2019 John was born November 4, 1957 the son of James and Alice Stallings. He is survived by his brother, George M. Stallings and 2 nephews, Warren and Steven Stallings. He was preceded in death by his parents. John retired from the Dekalb County School System in 2017 after 32 years of service. There are no services planned at this time.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.