|
|
STALLINGS, John W. John W. Stallings, age 61, of Canton, GA, formerly of Lithonia, GA. Passed away June 21, 2019 John was born November 4, 1957 the son of James and Alice Stallings. He is survived by his brother, George M. Stallings and 2 nephews, Warren and Steven Stallings. He was preceded in death by his parents. John retired from the Dekalb County School System in 2017 after 32 years of service. There are no services planned at this time.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019