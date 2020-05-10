|
SULLIVAN, John John Hansell Sullivan, Jr. ("Jack") died peacefully with his family by his side on April 24, 2020. Jack was born in Atlanta on June 25, 1942 to Genevieve Elaine Muirhead Sullivan and John Hansell Sullivan, Sr. After attending E. Rivers Elementary in the little white house still located on Peachtree Battle Avenue, his family moved to Asheville, NC. He attended Lee Edwards High School where he met his wife, Dorothy Leatherman Smith Sullivan, who survives him and resides in Atlanta. Jack and Dorothy raised their family in Atlanta and Jack was very proud of his sons, their wives, and all the grandchildren. Jack and Dorothy have two sons, John O'Shea ("Shea") Sullivan (Lynn Letts Sullivan) and David Tyson Sullivan (Ellie Wickland Sullivan), all of Atlanta. Jack has five grandchildren, Annie Marie Sullivan, Samuel Leatherman Sullivan, Jackson Ramsay Sullivan, Sarah Isabelle Sullivan, and Walton Ramsay Sullivan. Sometimes a man of contradictions, Jack graduated from Duke University and then obtained his MBA from UNC Chapel Hill. He was a gifted investor and Chartered Financial Analyst, but was also a talented woodworker who made beautiful furniture that Sullivans will enjoy for generations. He was notably tight with a nickel but always splurged on his family. Jack loved babies, dogs, and music, and was a self-taught guitar player. Enjoying a quick, deliberate mind and sharp wit his whole life, Jack fought a long battle with dementia over the last eight years of his life. The family thanks the dear and caring staff at the Mann House in Sandy Springs who provided Jack with the best possible care for nearly six years, and requests that in lieu of flowers, anyone may make a donation to My Vision For Refugees at www.myvision4refugees.org/donation/.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020