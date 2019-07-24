|
|
TAYLOR, John Henry 90, of Chamblee, died Thursday, July 18, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Angelina Giannoni Taylor; son, John Craig Taylor; parents, Olin and Bessie Turner Taylor; sisters, Frances (Foster) Goolsby and Tommie (Winford) Gaines. Survived by sister, Betty (Max) Poole of Atlanta and several nieces and nephews. Veteran of the U.S. Army, member of Northwood United Methodist Church, VFW, Shriners, and retired as Paint Department Supervisor at General Motors. Funeral: Friday, July 26, 2 pm, Berry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior. flowers accepted, contributions to Friends Helping Friends, c/o Elbert County Comprehensive High School, 600 Abernathy Circle, Elberton, GA 30635. Berry Funeral Home, 1265 Washington Hwy, Elberton, GA 30635, 706-283-5142. www.berryfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019