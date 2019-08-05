|
PEEK, Jr., John Thomas A Celebration of Life for Mr. John Thomas Peek Jr., will be heled Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 12:00PM at Radcliff Presbyterian Church 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive Atlanta, GA 30318, Rev. Dr. Andrew L. Stephens Jr., Eulogist. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Survivors: A loving wife Mrs. Carrie Whaley Peek; children, Chambers and Cheryl Whaley, Johnella Whaley Rucker, Kenneth and Bobbi Whaley-Livingston, Darryl Peek, Reginald Peek, Melody Peek Winfrey (deceased), Anna Peek - Brown, John T. Peek Jr., III and Nicole Peek; 18 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren, Sisters, Barbara Sternick and Margie Chapple and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing TODAY 2 - 3:30 PM at the funeral home. Wake TONIGHT at Radcliff Presbyterian Church at 5 - 7:00 PM. Friends are ask to assemble at the church at 10:45 AM on the day of the service. William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc. (Atlanta Chapel) 923 McDaniel Street SW Atlanta, GA 30310 404.963.5634 www.wgmurrayandson.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 5, 2019