Services
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 461-9222
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flat Rock AME
148 Old Chapel Ln
Fayetteville, GA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Flat Rock AME
John Thomas Obituary
THOMAS, John L. John L. Thomas, age 76, of Fayetteville, passed Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. His services will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 AM, at Flat Rock AME, 148 Old Chapel Ln, Fayetteville, GA 30215. Rev. Ed Johnson, Pastor. Viewing 10 AM, until the hour of service. Family to assemble at the residence at 9:30 AM. Interment, Camp Memorial Park. His care entrusted to Hope Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Place, Fayetteville, GA 30214. (770) 461-9222.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020
