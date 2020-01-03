|
THOMAS, John L. John L. Thomas, age 76, of Fayetteville, passed Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. His services will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 AM, at Flat Rock AME, 148 Old Chapel Ln, Fayetteville, GA 30215. Rev. Ed Johnson, Pastor. Viewing 10 AM, until the hour of service. Family to assemble at the residence at 9:30 AM. Interment, Camp Memorial Park. His care entrusted to Hope Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Place, Fayetteville, GA 30214. (770) 461-9222.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020