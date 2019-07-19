Services
John Thomas KRAUS


1947 - 2019
John Thomas KRAUS Obituary
KRAUS, John Thomas John Thomas Kraus ("Gramps") passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019. Born in Detroit, MI, John resided in Bishop, GA with his wife Kathleen Anne Kraus. John served his country in the Air Force, and since retiring as an entrepreneur, he has constantly travelled supporting his grandkids' athletic adventures, enjoying golf and making new friends. John is survived by his wife, his son John Lyle Kraus (Amanda Kraus), daughter Kristine Kraus Hickson (Stephen Hickson), daughter Melissa Marie Stanton (Andrew Stanton) and all his grandchildren: John Richard Kraus, Samuel Thomas Kraus, Josephine Arin Kraus, William Cole Kraus, Katelyn Alyssa Hickson, Jonathan Brett Hickson, Alexandra Marie Stanton, Alistair Zachary Stanton. A private service for family and close friends is being arranged by Lord & Stephens. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to a veteran's charity in John's memory. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 19, 2019
