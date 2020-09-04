1/1
John Towers
TOWERS, John Alexander John Alexander Towers passed away August 26, 2020. A native Atlantan, John was born June 9, 1953. He went to the E. Rivers School, The Westminster Schools, and graduated from Duke University, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. John worked for various corporations such as National Data, Micromeritics, and Intercept Technologies, in product management and research and development. John was predeceased by his wife, Marie Christensen Towers, his parents, Abner A. Towers and Marica Cok Towers Miller and his sister, Marsha Towers. He is survived by his beloved son, John Alexander Towers, Jr., and his sister, Andrea Towers. John was a gentleman and a scholar, a world traveler, and a great father. John had his own unique witty sense of humor, was honest as the day is long, and was as we say in our family, "a smart cookie". He loved Blue Grass and could play a mean banjo. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 4, 2020.
