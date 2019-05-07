WEBER, John John Randall Weber age 68 of Norcross, GA passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving daughters. He is survived by his daughters, Erica Weber and Melanie (Scott) Rounds; sister, Barbie (Bob) Alexander; brother, Bill (Kathleen) Weber; grandchildren, Aiden Rounds and Ella Rounds. John was a kind and loving father and grandfather. Born in Milwaukee, he was raised in Atlanta by parents William and Mickey Weber. As a Regional Sales Manager in the Software Industry he traveled the world. John was passionate about ancient Greek architecture and history and traveled to Greece many times during his life. He enjoyed watching Carolina basketball, sharing a bottle of wine with his friends, and spending time with his daughters. He was well-known and beloved by his friends and family for his humor, his wit and his warmth. He will be dearly missed and always remembered. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of John Weber will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be to The Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation 5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Suite 1100, Atlanta, GA 30342. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 7, 2019