CRISSEY, John Weston November 15, 1962 - June 21, 2019 John passed away after a long battle with cancer on June 21, 2019 at home in Albuquerque, NM. John grew up in Atlanta and attended UGA, where he was a Chi Phi. He is survived by his sister, Kay Whipple; his niece, Ansley Whipple; his nephew, Ben Whipple; his brother-in-law, Jim Biga; his niece Kendall Biga; and his nephews Weston and Hampton Biga. There will be a memorial service for John on July 19th at Trinity Presbyterian Church at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 15, 2019