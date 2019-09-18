|
|
WILCOX, Jr., John Walter John Walter Wilcox,, Jr., 90 years young, passed away peacefully at his home in Atlanta on Sept. 16, 2019. John is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Susan Hull Wilcox and his parents John Walter Wilcox, Sr. and Sarah Morgan Wilcox. He is survived by his children, Louise W. Cronan (William) of Palm Beach Florida; John Walter Wilcox III, of Atlanta; Sarah M. Wilcox of Mentone, Alabama; Lenora "Honey" Collins (Matthew) of Essex, Massachusetts. Affectionately known as JW to his grandchildren Robinson Cronan of Boca Raton, Florida; Wilcox Cronan of West Palm Beach, Florida; Hull and Nora Collins of Essex, Massachusetts. John was fortunate to enjoy a loving and fun friendship with Beverly Green for the past two years. The family is grateful for his happiness and her support. John married Susan Hull Wilcox of Atlanta on October 8, 1954 at The Cathedral of St. Philip. The couple lived in Atlanta their entire married life. John was an accomplished Atlanta businessman and an avid golfer. He had a great wit with a twinkle in his eye and a dry humor. He was a true Southern gentleman with a powerful mind. His code of life was: In time of peace, be like the lamb; in time of trouble, be like the tiger. John was an active member of Peachtree Golf Club, Piedmont Driving Club, Highlands Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach Club, the Lawyer's Club, Burge Hunting club, and The University of Georgia's Phi Delta Theta chapter. John began his work life in 1942 as a page for U.S. Representative Albert Sidney Camp of Georgia. In 1951, he graduated from the University of Georgia Law School and he worked for the Justice Department in Washington, DC. In 1953, he joined the Attorney General's Office of the State of Georgia. In 1954, he joined the private practice firm of Wilson, Branch, Barwick and Vandiver as a labor lawyer. He became a partner a year later and the firm eventually became Wilson, Branch and Wilcox. John joined the Omni Group (The Omni, the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Flames) in 1973 serving on the board and then as President until 1977 with an intent to revive downtown Atlanta. Always seeking an adventure, John purchased and revived the courier service MLQ Express from 1978-1998. John retired in 1998 to travel, to golf, to hunt with his son and grandsons, to play bridge and to enjoy his lifelong friends and family. He split his time between his homes in Atlanta, GA Highlands, NC and Ponte Vedra, FL. The family will hold a private service at 1:30 PM, at the Westview Cemetery on Sept. 19. A celebration of John's life will follow at Peachtree Golf Club at 3:30 PM at 4600 Peachtree Road, NE Atlanta, GA 30319. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 18, 2019