WILLIAMS, John C. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and former Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Cox Enterprises, employee John C. Williams lost his brief but brave battle with cancer on May 24, 2020. John was born on March 17, 1947 in the town of Jackson in rural Southwestern Minnesota. After graduating from Jackson High School, John headed to college at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York where he earned his undergraduate degree in photography in 1969. He then worked as the Campus Photographer at the University of Wisconsin Stout, where he earned his master's degree in Media Technology in 1977. After briefly working for an ad agency while living in Evansville, Indiana, John relocated to Atlanta to work for the AJC in June of 1979. Colleagues at the AJC recall working with John on many big events and campaigns including the 1988 Democratic National Convention, the 1996 Summer Olympics, the construction of the Georgia Dome and the incredible Braves worst-to-first season. John spent 26 years working for Cox in various roles, including Marketing Director for the AJC, National Advertising Director for the AJC, and then was promoted to Cox Enterprises and named Vice President of Marketing and Communications. He retired from Cox Enterprises in May of 2005. John spent the last 15 years enjoying his retirement on Whidbey Island off the coast of Seattle. He ran a book business called Words and Pictures, played golf often with close friends, and traveled frequently visiting family and friends. He is survived by his wife Joy Griffin of Freeland, Washington, son Neal Williams of Eugene, Oregon, and his daughter Jenny Williams, and grandson Emmet John Williams of Atlanta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell F. Williams and Evelyn Williams, and his stepmother Joyce Williams. Celebration of life gatherings will be held here in Atlanta, in John's hometown of Jackson, and in Freeland, Washington at a later date. John will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him.



