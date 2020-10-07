John Williams

WILLIAMS, John
January 28, 1944 ? October 1, 2020
John Riley Williams, 76 of Tampa, Florida passed away on Thursday, October 1st at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, Georgia. John graduated from Hillsborough High School in Tampa, FL in 1962.
He is survived by his children: John Riley, Jr. (Lit'l John), Curtis Dean, James Lawrence, Todd Jason. Step-Children: Patricia Castellar, Sergio Julio, Ines Hixon (Thomas). Grandchildren: James Levi Williams, Andrea Castellar and Matthew Cuadros and Ex-Wife: Judith Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin Otis Williams and Mary Katherine Moore of Tampa, Florida.