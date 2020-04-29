|
|
WILSON, Jr., John M. "Jack" John M. Wilson Jr. (Jack) was born November 1, 1943 in Quincy, MA and passed away April 26, 2020 in Woodstock, GA. Jack graduated from Hobart College in Geneva, NY and received his Masters of Business Administration from Babson College in Wellesley, MA. He worked for 20 years for Cabot Corporation, starting in Boston and moving to Atlanta in 1979. Following retirement in 1999, he volunteered for 14 years for the Foundation Fighting Blindness as Chapter Board Member, Chapter President and Atlanta Golf Classic (East Lake) Board Member. Jack was an Elder and longtime member of Roswell Presbyterian Church and loved his church family very deeply. He was involved in numerous church activities, including participation in the refugee resettlement program and formation of small interest groups. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan, his son Johnny Wilson and daughter-in-law Tricia Wilson, of Asheville, NC, his daughter Elizabeth Baker and son-in-law Brian Baker of Signal Mountain, TN, four grandchildren, Fletcher and Brooke Wilson and Andrew and Eliza Baker, and his sister Judi Cox of Spotswood, NJ. Jack was humble and kind, always putting the needs of others before his own. His grandchildren brought him immense joy, with countless hours spent watching them play soccer. Memorial service details will be provided at a future date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 29, 2020