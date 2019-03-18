WOOD, John John William Wood, age 87, of Sugar Hill, GA, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Ruth Thompson Wood, Sugar Hill; children, Rebecca Warren, Dahlonega, GA, Beverly Wood Englehardt, Lake City, FL, William Leonard Wood and wife, Denice, Monroe, GA, Timothy Kirk Wood and wife, Regina, Port Charlotte, FL, Kathy M. Napier, Ft. Payne, AL, Dwight H. Cash and wife, Brenda, Sugar Hill, GA, Dwayne O. Cash and wife, Suzi, Flowery Branch, GA, Selina D. and Lisa Cash, Martin, GA, Linda and Richard Thompson, Buford, GA; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Son of Walter Leonard Wood and Leola Smith Wood, John Wood was born on November 21, 1931 in Randolph, Alabama. He graduated from Heard County High School in 1949 and joined the U. S. Air Force. John served in the Korean War from 1950 until 1953, and was then honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. After leaving the Air Force, he went to work for his Uncle John Allen Wood, drilling water wells for fifteen years. After leaving this business, he worked for a short time in the sheet metal business, and then started working for Peachtree Windows and Doors, where at the age of sixty-two, he retired. John was an active member of West Buford Baptist Church until his health began to fail. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry McCormick officiating. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary