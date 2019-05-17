WOODRUFF, John John Bruce Woodruff, age 75 of Snellville, GA, passed away Monday, May, 13th 2019. Bruce was preceded in death by one son, Darryle Kenneth Woodruff. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana L Woodruff; children, Lisa Myers, Fredrick M Woodruff, and Angela L Woodruff; grandchildren, Gavin C Woodruff, Steven Boyette, Morgan Myers, Shawn Ross, Brian Siggers, and Jessica Ross; and a host of other relatives that loved him dearly. Bruce has lived the majority of his life in Georgia. He was born in Colonial Heights, VA, but lived most of his life in Snellville, GA. Bruce attended Colonial Heights High School where he met his wife of 54 years. He then went on to attend Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, VA and worked as a sales manager for Bellsouth Yellow Pages. Bruce was also a member of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located in Snellville, GA. Bruce loved cars, sports, and especially his dogs. He brought humor, laughter and joy to his family. He will be missed immensely. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Bruce Woodruff will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 3950 Mink Livsey Rd, Snellville, GA 30039. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019