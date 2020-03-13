Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Mount Ephriam Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Ephriam Baptist Church
1202 West Marietta St
John Young


1938 - 2020
John Young Obituary
YOUNG, John Mr. John M. Young of Fairburn, GA, passed March 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Ephriam Baptist Church, 1202 West Marietta St., NW, Rev. Dr. R.L. White, Pastor, Rev. Lee Franklin, officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Mr. Young will be placed in state at the church at 10 a.m. Carl M,. Williams Funeral Directors, Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020
