|
|
YOUNG, John Mr. John M. Young of Fairburn, GA, passed March 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Ephriam Baptist Church, 1202 West Marietta St., NW, Rev. Dr. R.L. White, Pastor, Rev. Lee Franklin, officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Mr. Young will be placed in state at the church at 10 a.m. Carl M,. Williams Funeral Directors, Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020