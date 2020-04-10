|
YOUNG, John Robert "Bob" On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, John Robert "Bob" Young, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 91. Bob was born on Feb. 15, 1929, in Marietta, OH. Despite having offers to play basketball around the country, he stayed home to take care of his mother and be near his high school sweetheart, Darlene Middleswart Young, whom he married following graduation from Marietta College. Later in life, Bob was selected to be in the Marietta College Hall of Fame and was able to enjoy this honor with his wife, Darlene and his children. As a Regional Sales Manager for DeVilbiss Company, they moved around the Midwest before finally settling on Atlanta in 1971. Together, Bob and Darlene raised two children, Jeff and Debbie. There is nothing in life that Bob loved more than his family. He was a compassionate and caring husband and father, and loved his grandchildren, Katie and Spencer, unconditionally. As soon as his grandchildren could play a sport or begin a hobby, Bob and Darlene attended every event. In fact, several of Katie and Spencer's friends considered Bob and Darlene to be their "second grandparents." He felt blessed to live long enough to see his grandson marry in December 2019, and to meet his granddaughter's twins, Hazel and Gatlin Agness, born in July 2019. Bob also had a passion for golf. He and Darlene were members of Dunwoody Country Club for over 20 years and developed many lifelong friends. While not the strongest golfer, he was certainly one of the luckiest. One of Bob's fondest memories was winning a car by making a hole in one at DCC. He also never forgot that had to pay for a round of drinks and that Darlene ultimately got the car. After Darlene's passing, Bob moved to Mount Vernon Towers in Sandy Springs in 2015. He was the "social king" of Mount Vernon Towers attending every social function and being in charge of the library (even though he received the job because of his height as he was the only resident who could reach all the top book shelves). He thoroughly enjoyed the friends and staff he met during the final years of his life. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Henry Young, his mother, Molly Young, his wife, Darlene Middleswart Young, and his two older brothers, Paul Young and Clyde Young. He is survived by his son, Jeff Young, his daughter, Debbie Brown and her husband Ed, his granddaughter, Katie Brown Agness and her husband Chris, his grandson Spencer Brown and his wife Leigh, his great-grandchildren, Hazel Ann Agness and Edward Gatlin Agness, his niece, Jane Young, and his nephew, Paul D. Young and his wife Becky. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of John Robert Young to the Alzheimer's Organization, either online at or by mail to Alzheimer's Organization, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2020