Services
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-1311
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
Macon, GA
View Map
Johnathan Howe Obituary
HOWE, Johnathan On March 3rd, 2020, Jonathan Howe passed away in his home surrounded by his family in Gray, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, March 6, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church in Macon with Rev. Cynthia Knapp officiating. A reception will follow at the church from 10:30 - 11:30 AM and interment will be private at Riverside Cemetery. He is survived by his devoted wife, Elizabeth (Bitsy), daughters - Eugenia Holliday (Mark), Poulsbo, Washington and Jennifer Schnarre (Fred), Springfield, Virginia; and granddaughters: Kate Wold (Alex), Seattle, Washington, and Elizabeth Gregory, Poulsbo, Washington; Jonathan was born in New Haven, Connecticut to Walter and Jane Howe and grew up in Litchfield with his brothers Peter (Charlottesville, VA), Robin (Landrum, SC) and Timothy (preceded in death). Jonathan spent his career combining his love of aviation with the law. He spent 20 years at the FAA, with his final assignment as the Director of the Southern Region in Atlanta. Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Jonathan Howe. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 7, 2020
