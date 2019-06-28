Services
William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home
923 McDaniel Street, SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 963-5634
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home
923 McDaniel Street, SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen Temple A.M.E. Church
1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
View Map
1960 - 2019
TERRELL, Johnathan Mr. Johnathan Terrell, age 59, of NW Atlanta, transitioned Monday, June 24, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11 AM at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. N.W. Atlanta, GA 30314, Entombment at Lincoln Cemetery. He is survived by his Daughters; Shannon and Hope, Mother; Jean H. Terrell, Sisters; Jacqueline and Joyce, Brother; Joseph, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Viewing TODAY from 3-8:00PM. William Gayleano Murray & Son Funeral Home (ATLANTA CHAPEL) 923 McDaniel Street, SW Atlanta, GA 30310. 404-323-6536, www.WGMurrayandSon.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019
