DIXSON, Jr., Johnnie Davis "John John" Funeral Services Saturday, March 30, 2019 12 Noon First Baptist Church 2394 Gresham Rd Atlanta Rev. Norman Thomas, Officiating, Interment Resthaven. Words can not express how he will be missed by his loving mother, Joann Harris Dixson; father, Johnnie Dixson; 3 aunts; 2 uncles; great uncle, Sam Huff; close cousin/sister, Sharon Harris; his numerous cousins with whom he had a special bond; His Poss?; other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019